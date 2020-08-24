Critics Stumped RNC Lists 'Honorable' Ivanka Trump — And Omits Title For Her Siblings

Critics piled on Sunday after US President Donald Trump’s daughter was given the confounding title “The Honorable” Ivanka Trump among the list of speakers at the Republican National Convention issued Sunday.

Her siblings, who are also speaking — Donald Trump Jr., and Eric and Tiffany Trump, the president’s 26-year-old daughter with his second wife, Marla Maples — weren’t given the same courtesy title in the convention schedule.

Such a title is usually reserved for judges and high-ranking officials like presidents and governors — and federal appointees confirmed by the US Senate. Ivanka Trump is a real estate owner and former clothing manufacturer who was named a White House adviser with no political experience by her father.

Critics on Twitter pointed out that Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were all ordered to undergo mandatory charity finance “training” as part of a court settlement following misuse of Trump Foundation funds — a less than honorable deed.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Housing Secretary Ben Carson, Deputy Assistant to the President Ja’Ron Smith and retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg were also given “The Honorable” titles.

The speaker lineup is chockablock with Trumps — and their significant others. Fox News on Saturday listed six Trumps among 12 “key speakers” planned for the convention, including the president, first lady Melania Trump, and the Trump siblings.

Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump; Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and White House Adviser Jared Kushner, husband of the first daughter, are also scheduled to speak. Also, in a precedent-setting move, the president plans to speak each night of the convention.

Before fully absorbing the news of the glut of Trumps on the RNC roster, critics were still struggling to get past the idea of “The Honorable Ivanka Trump.”