Home Ministry Says It Hasn't Decided On A Pan-India NRC, Yet

Getty Images Home Minister Amit Shah

The government has not taken any decision on preparing a nationwide NRC, it said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, amid protests against the citizens’ register in the country. “Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said replying a written question. On December 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government has never discussed NRC since coming to power for the first time in 2014. It has been discussed neither in Parliament nor in the Cabinet, he added. For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter. The Supreme Court-monitored exercise of updating the NRC was carried out only in Assam. The final NRC, a list of Assam’s residents published on August 31, 2019, excluded names of 19 lakh people, creating a huge controversy. President Ram Nath Kovind did not refer to NRC in his address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget Session on Friday. On June 20, 2019, soon after the formation of the new Lok Sabha, Kovind had said the Modi government decided to implement the process of NRC on “priority basis”.

Kovind had said illegal infiltrators posed a major threat to India’s internal security and this was leading to social imbalance in many parts of the country as well as putting huge pressure on limited livelihood opportunities. NPR process The government, however, said it is in discussion with the states having concerns with regard to the preparation of the NPR. The demographic and other particulars of each family and individual are to be updated/collected during the exercise of updation of NPR. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said an instruction manual for updation of NPR 2020 for enumerators and supervisors has been prepared and the people will have to provide information for the NPR to the best of their knowledge and belief. “No document is to be collected during the updation of NPR,” he said replying a written question. The minister also said that during the NPR updation exercise, no verification will be done to find individuals whose citizenship is doubtful.

The NPR exercise will be carried out across the country along with the house listing phase of the Census 2021 from April 1 to September 30, 2020. “The NPR updation will be undertaken through house to house enumeration for collection of specified particulars relating to each family and individual. The respondent has to provide the information true to the best of his knowledge and belief. Aadhar Number is collected voluntarily,” he said. Rai said population register is a register containing details of persons usually residing in a village or rural area or town or ward or demarcated area within a ward in a town or urban area. “The NPR was first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015. In pursuance of Sub-rule (4) of Rule 3 of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003, framed under the Citizenship Act,1955, central government decided to prepare and update the population register during April to September, 2020 throughout the country except Assam for collection of information relating to all persons usually residing in village or town,” he said.