Hinduism Cow Row Erupts In UK Over 'Yoga With Cattle' Sessions

It was meant to be a quirky fitness activity to encourage people back into physical exercise following the coronavirus lockdown. But a “yoga with cows” session held by a Lancashire dairy in the UK has sparked a transatlantic row over whether the activity is “culturally insensitive” by trivialising serious concepts of Hinduism. Lancashire Farm Dairies hosted six people at a farm in Leyland for what it described as the UK’s first cow yoga class. Participants exercised while “enjoying the countryside and roaming with these wonderful animals”, which are thought to help reduce stress levels.

PA Dairy cows graze in a field as yoga instructor Titannia Wantling (left) leads yogis in the cow yoga session at Paradise Farm in Leyland, Lancashire

But it caught the attention of Hindu cleric Rajan Zed in Nevada. Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, criticised the event for trivialising two serious concepts of Hinduism: cows, which are viewed as sacred by Hindus and the ancient discipline of yoga.

Rajan Zed Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, who is based in Nevada, US

He wrote to the dairy saying the classes should be discontinued before they became a “trendy fad with herds of people flocking to dairy farms to do yoga alongside cows, with many visualising it as an Instagram opportunity”. “The cow is the seat of many deities and is sacred and has long been venerated in Hinduism,” Zed told HuffPost UK. “They should not be used as a prop for human entertainment. “Cows were inappropriately used in such events, causing unnecessary disturbance to cows and putting them in stressful situations. “Cows should be left well alone and accorded the respect they deserve.” He also said the “frivolity” of the event “seemed to be diluting the profound, sacred and ancient discipline of yoga and that “unpredictable cows could be a distraction in a path of self-discovery that drew the yogi inwards.”

PA The first ever Cow Yoga session at Paradise Farm in Leyland, Lancashire held by Lancashire Farm Dairies

Zed told HuffPost UK: “We urged Lancashire Farm Dairies to rethink, revisit and reevaluate its yoga classes with cows.”

He added: “We suggest that companies [...] should send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity so that they have an understanding of the feelings of customers and communities when introducing new products, organising events or launching advertising.” Jack Morrison, brand manager at Lancashire Farm Dairies, replied by e-mail to Rajan Zed’s complaint apologising for any offence caused. “We can only apologise if the recent fitness activity has caused offence. As you can imagine, this wasn’t our intent,” he wrote. “The activity itself was in reaction to a recent study saying physical exercise had fallen during the Covid-19 lockdown. “As a brand which is about health and nutrition, we wanted to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors whilst engaging in some positive exercise in a socially distanced manner. “We are big promoters of welfare, being the first and only free range yogurt brand. “The cows weren’t disturbed, nor were they involved with the class itself. “The event was a one-off exercise for an intimate group of six people and there will not be further events.”

PA Dairy cows graze in a field as Yoga instructor Titannia Wantling leads yogis in the first ever Cow Yoga session at Paradise Farm in Leyland, Lancashire

Zed was happy with the outcome and told HuffPost UK: “We are thankful to Lancashire Farm Dairies for understanding the concerns of the Hindu community, which felt yoga with cows in a Lancashire farm was not a good idea.” However, Satya Minhas, a Hindu leader who is also co-chair of the Hindu Council UK, told HuffPost UK he was baffled by the complaint from the US Hindu cleric. After looking at photographs of the yoga with cows session, he says he cannot see anything objectionable. “There is nothing wrong with these ladies doing yoga with cows in the background,” he said. “This company is selling a very nice yogurt, not beef, so provided the cows are treated well, from a religious point of view, I personally cannot see anything wrong. “There is nothing to do with meat or Hindu gods and there is no disrespect to Hinduism.”

Satya Minhas Satya Minhas, a Hindu leader who is also co-chair of the Hindu Council UK