Hillary Clinton At The DNC: 'Vote Like Our Lives Are On The Line'

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, returning to centre stage at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, said Donald Trump’s presidency has been “dangerous” and called on Democrats to vote as early as possible.

“I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is,” Clinton, the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee, said on the third night of the 2020 convention.

“For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over.’ Or worse, ‘I should have voted,’” Clinton continued.

“Well, this can’t be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election. If you vote by mail, request your ballot now and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early,” she said.

“Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are.”

Clinton had already endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president at a virtual “Women’s Town Hall” in April, at which time she noted that she and Biden had “a lot of the same values in common.”

While she has thrown her full support behind the former vice president, Clinton and Biden had a long rivalry behind the scenes, according to a New York Times report in 2015.