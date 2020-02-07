The death of a doctor dubbed a “hero who was willing to to tell the truth” about coronavirus has sparked grief and anger in China.

Li Wenliang, a medic at a hospital in Wuhan, tried to raise the alarm about the new strain of coronavirus in December, after he discovered a virus in patients that looked like Sars – an infection that killed almost 800 people during 2002/03.

But at the start of January, he was warned by police to stop “spreading rumours” about coronavirus, with officers telling him he had “severely disrupted social order” and he would face criminal charges if he continued.

On February 1, Li revealed he had contracted coronavirus. According to the hospital where he worked, the 34-year-old died in the early hours of Friday morning, local time.

His death has triggered a huge reaction in China, where more than 30,000 people have been infected with coronavirus and the death toll has exceeded 600.

News of Li’s death became the top-read topic on China’s microblogging site Weibo overnight on Friday, with over 1.5 billion views.

Some Chinese media outlets described him as a “hero who was willing to speak the truth” while other commentators posted poems, photos and drawings saluting him.