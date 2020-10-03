Hathras SP, Four Other Cops Suspended Over Dalit Woman's Gangrape-Murder Case

SOPA Images via Getty Images Protesters holding placards demanding justice for Hathras during the demonstration. Hundreds of protesters from different organization demand the dismissal of Uttar Pradesh government following a 19-year-old woman (Manisha Hathras) from the lowest caste being allegedly gang raped and brutally attacked and later died in a hospital. Protesters who assembled at Jantar Mantar on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi shout slogans such as "Hang the rapists.

LUCKNOW, Uttar Pradesh ― Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday suspended Hathras SP Vikrant Vir and four other policemen over the gangrape-murder case of the Dalit woman, a senior official said.



The official said the action has been taken on the basis of a preliminary inquiry report of the SIT.



Besides Vikrant Vir, the other suspended policemen are Circle Officer Ramshabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.



Shamli SP Vineet Jaiswal has been transferred to Hathras, he said.



Another senior official said the SIT constituted by the chief minister to probe into the case of alleged murder and gangrape submitted its first report on Friday.



The official said besides the suspended policemen, all those connected with the case will have to undergo narco and polygraph tests.



The chief minister had constituted the SIT on Wednesday.



Led by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, it has DIG Chandraprakash and Agra PAC Commandant Poonam as its members. The SIT was asked to submit its report in seven days.