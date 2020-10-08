Hathras Family Moves HC Over 'Illegal Confinement', UP Govt Steps Up Security

PAWAN SHARMA via Getty Images Police personnel stand guard at a road near the premises of the relatives of the 19-year-old woman on October 3, 2020.

The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras, who died last month, filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday over their “illegal confinement”.

The petition has been filed by National General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Valmiki Mahapanchayat Surender Kumar on behalf of the family, according to Hindustan Times.

It stated that the woman’s family has been prevented from meeting people freely, thereby violating their right to freedom of speech and expression.

Their petition also sought an order to allowing the family to move to Delhi as per their free will, LiveLaw reported.

The family, according to the Hindustan Times report, alleged that the district administration detained them in their house on 29 and 30 September, and did not allow them to meet anyone. The family further said that while later they were allowed to meet a few people, they have not been allowed to move out of their house at free will.

This comes as the Uttar Pradesh government said on it had tightened security of the family.

“Security has been tightened around the victim’s house in Hathras and her family members have also been provided security,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI on Monday.

In the village, 12-15 PAC personnel have been deployed for “24-hour security” of the family, Hathras police said, adding that two security men have been deployed for woman’s brother.