Hathras: Doctors Who Questioned UP Police's Narrative On Rape Asked To Go

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A demonstrator with a placard that reads "Dalit Lives Matter" in a protest against the Hathras incident at Jantar Mantar, on October 4, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

Two doctors connected to the case of the 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras — Mohammad Azimuddin Malik and Obaid Imtiazyul Haque — were removed from their post on Tuesday, said reports.

Malik was the temporary Chief Medical Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital (JNMC).

Malik had questioned the FSL (forensic science laboratory) report in the case which the Uttar Pradesh police had cited to say that the woman was not raped.

Hindustan Times reports that the doctors were asked to leave a day after officers of the CBI visited the hospital.

The newspaper reported that while the hospital claimed that the two doctors were asked to go because they were recruited on a temporary basis, one of the doctors said that their removal could have been because of the Hathras case.

The woman from Hathras was moved to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital where she died of her injuries. While Malik had contradicted the UP police’s version that the four men did not rape the woman, Haque had reportedly attested her medico-legal report.

Malik told Hindustan Times, “For concrete finding of rape, one needs to go for a test within four days of the incident and the test conducted after 11 days serves no purpose. This was all I had said and did not mention it in regard to the Hathras victim’s case.”