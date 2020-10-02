PRAKASH SINGH via Getty Images Uttar Pradesh Police personnel keep watch outside the family house of a 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by four men, at Bool Garhi village in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on September 30, 2020.

Lucknow — Shocked by the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and her forcible cremation subsequently, a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday summoned top government officials to the court. A division bench of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh ordered Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, state police chief and an additional director general of police to appear before it on October 12 to explain the incident. Taking suo moto cognisance of the case, which has triggered widespread outrage, the bench also ordered Hathras district magistrate and superintendent of police to appear with to apprise the court of various aspects of the case, including the ongoing probe into it. The court, which appeared especially upset over the police cremating the teen’s body overnight allegedly forcibly in Hathras without her parent’s consent, asked officials to come prepared with all the relevant material and documents to apprise the court of their versions of the incident.

The incidents which took place after the death of the victim on September 29, 2020 leading up to her cremation, as alleged, have shocked our conscience. Therefore, we are taking suo moto cognizance of the same, the bench said in its order. The bench also asked the late teen’s parent to come to the court to apprise it of their versions of the incident and ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for their travel to the court and facilitate their appearance before it. The Dalit teen was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men on September 14 in a Hathras village and admitted to the AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh in a critical condition. She was on Monday referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue and died on early Tuesday, triggering widespread outrage, protests and calls for justice. The Hathras police, however, took her body to her native district and allegedly cremated her overnight without her parent’s consent. The judges said they were inclined to examine whether there had been a gross violation of the Fundamental Rights of the deceased and her family members and if the state authorities acted oppressively, high-handedly and illegally to violate these rights. The rights of individual citizens in the country and the state especially that of the poor and the downtrodden such as the family members of the deceased victim and the deceased herself are paramount.