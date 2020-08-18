Netflix Cancels Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act'

After six seasons, Netflix has canceled comedian Hasan Minhaj’s “Patriot Act,” known for its searing and deep commentary on a wide range of news topics and for being one of the few shows of its kind hosted by a comedian of colour.

Minhaj announced Tuesday on Twitter that the show would not return for another season, after its most recent one this summer, which was produced remotely due to COVID-19.

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

One of the few major comedy news shows hosted by a comedian of colour, “Patriot Act” delved deep into big news topics of all stripes, as well as issues surrounding south Asian identity. Minhaj, an alum of “The Daily Show,” earned praise for his candour on mental health and other subjects that are frequently stigmatised in south Asian cultures and communities.