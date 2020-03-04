Govt Is Accusing Harsh Mander Of Hate Speech—Here's Why That's So Hard To Believe

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A file photo of Harsh Mander addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

BJP leaders who made hate-filled speeches against Muslims, both in the run-up to the Delhi elections and just before the riots, have still not been pulled up by either the government or the Supreme Court, but ironically, activist Harsh Mander has been asked to reply to allegations made against him of hate speech. The development occurred on Wednesday morning as the Supreme Court heard Mander’s plea for registration of FIRs against BJP leaders for hate speech ahead of the elections. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed that hate speeches were made on “both sides”, adding that Mander made one at Jamia when he said there was no trust left in courts. In his speech on 16 December, a day after the Delhi Police attacked Jamia students, Mander had said, “This fight is for our country and our Constitution.” He went on to say that the fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was also against the government’s targeting of “Muslim brothers and sisters of the country”. You can listen to the entire speech here:

While both the central and state governments have been accused of being missing from relief operations on the ground, Mander and his team have been coordinating operations and present at relief camps. He was also at the forefront in December, when panic was in the air after the crackdown on Jamia students, as well as during subsequent attacks on anti-CAA protesters. Mander resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2002, immediately after the Gujarat riots, after 22 years of service. In an article in Outlook in April 2002, he wrote, “A humane and responsive democratic government must apply in all such situations—of communal riots, or violence against minorities or Dalits—the principle not of minimum necessary application of force, but instead the responsible but maximum possible use of force the state can muster in the shortest possible time.” In his book Looking Away, published in 2015, Mander wrote that after his stance on the Gujarat riots, he lost “close to three quarters of my friends and associates of my life before 2002”, including people he knew from childhood. In the years since 2002, Mander and his team have worked extensively with survivors of communal riots, as well as on issues of poverty and hunger. A former member of Sonia Gandhi’s National Advisory Council, Mander is currently the director of Delhi-based research organisation Centre for Equity Studies, which works on issues of social justice. Most famously, Mander also runs an initiative called the Karwan-e-Mohabbat (Caravan of Love) which works with victims of lynchings and other hate crimes.

In his address at Jamia, which some people on Twitter called a “love speech”, Mander said the fight against communalism couldn’t be fought in Parliament or courts any longer. “This fight cannot be fought in the Parliament. Because the parties who call themselves secular, they don’t have the morals in them anymore. We cannot fight this fight in the Supreme Court because we have seen that in case of Ayodhya, NRC and Kashmir, the Supreme Court did not protect humanity, equality or secularism,” Mander had said in his speech. If it was this speech that the government would have people believe incited hate, it would be interesting to see what its position is on Union ministers encouraging slogans to “shoot traitors”. The irony of putting the onus of hate speech on Mander was not lost on many of his supporters on Twitter, especially in the context of the riots in Delhi

I see #HarshMander is trending. All I have to say is that when the Delhi Gov wasted crucial time & Centre did nothing, @harsh_mander was leading a rescue & relief team to save & evacuate riot victims without any religious priority. I was on this team. Everyone should know this.RT — Tamanna (@tamannasharma) March 4, 2020

To accuse @harsh_mander of hate speech would be laughable if it wasn't an intrinsically evil move. He has been one sane voice during chaos & organised so many relief efforts. Makes sense that a govt whose police (allegedly) participated in rioting would want him silenced. — Deepanjana (@dpanjana) March 4, 2020

In the Delhi Carnage case, the SC observing that that HC had wrongly adjourned the case for 6 weeks, resends the case back to HC! When smoke billows from 1000s of homes, people unable to go home, bodies are being pulled out of drains daily, SC wants to hear Harsh Mander's locus?! — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) March 4, 2020

How on earth does what Harsh Mander say/didn't say have any bearing on the fact that Kapil Mishra's speech caused violence which led to death of 47 ppl?



Is the SC now saying that cognizance of crimes won't be taken as per facts/law but rather depending on who the petitioner is? — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) March 4, 2020

The one person I know in public life who has, without exception, practised and preached love, dignity and mutual respect for all. Worked endlessly to provide succour to victims of communal riots. Harsh Mander. The govt wants us to believe he instigated violence. — Nitin Sethi (@nit_set) March 4, 2020

Friends, @harsh_mander has been working consistently to empower suffering people and communties. To say he indulged in hate speech is ridiculous. It bothers them that he speaks truth to power. Could we pl share #IStandWithHarshMander to let him know we are with him in this fight. — Arpita Das (@arpitayodapress) March 4, 2020

It was only a matter of time before they started targeting @harsh_mander



He's been doing incredible work and I have nothing but respect for him.

This fight is going to be long and hard.#IStandWithHarshMander and I will continue to. — Hum Dekhenge (@Kavzi) March 4, 2020