'Ball Was Not In My Court': What Hardik Pandya Said About 'Koffee With Karan' Episode

Almost a year after his objectionable remarks against women during a Koffee with Karan episode were criticised by one and all, Hardik Pandya has said that “the ball was not in my court”.

“We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in someone else’s court where they had to take the shot and that’s a very vulnerable place, you don’t want to be (in it),” Pandya told India Today’s show ‘Inspiration’.

Pandya, along with teammate KL Rahul, drew a lot of flak for their misogynistic comments on the show. So much so that Hotstar pulled down the episode featuring the two cricketers.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

The two were called back from an ongoing series against Australia at that time and captain Virat Kohli too was openly critical of their comments. Kohli had said that the Indian cricket team did not align with those views.

Both Pandya and Rahul eventually came back after explaining themselves and apologising to the inquiry committee of the BCCI. While Rahul is currently playing in the T20 series against Sri Lanka, Pandya is recovering from a back injury.