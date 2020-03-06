Staff of the Hachette Book Group staged a walkout on Thursday in protest of the company’s decision to publish a memoir by director Woody Allen, whose daughter has accused him of molesting her when she was a child.

Employees from several imprints of Hachette ― including Little, Brown and Company and Grand Central Publishing, which is handling Allen’s new book ― were seen rallying outside the company’s offices in New York City.

One Hachette Book Group employee estimated there were over 100 employees who left the office in protest. Another estimate had counted 75 employees earlier Thursday.

Ronan Farrow, Allen’s estranged son and a journalist, tweeted Tuesday that he was “disappointed” that Hachette would acquire his father’s book after many other major publishers declined to do so. Hachette published Ronan Farrow’s 2019 book “Catch and Kill,” which chronicled his reporting on sexual assault allegations against film producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

Farrow said he was dropping the publisher over its deal with Allen.

Dylan Farrow, Ronan’s older sister and Allen’s daughter, has alleged that her father sexually abused her when she was 7 years old. Allen has denied the accusation.

“As a Hachette employee, I walked out today in solidarity with the #LittleBrownWalkout, #GrandCentral Walkout, Dylann Farrow, Ronan Farrow, and all survivors of sexual assault,” multiple Hachette employees tweeted Thursday.