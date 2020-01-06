ENTERTAINMENT
06/01/2020 12:40 PM IST

Gwyneth Paltrow Wears So Much And Nothing At All To The Golden Globes

Sheer Goopness.

If Gwyneth Paltrow’s last award show dress was too stiff to walk in, her Golden Globes look is basically the opposite. 

Paltrow somehow managed to be completely covered up while also pretty much naked in a see-through flowy Fendi gown with a mock neck, massive sleeves and abs on full display. 

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow somehow managed to wear a lot of fabric and basically nothing at all at the same time at the Golden Globes. 

Goop’s HBIC paired the bold look with equally show-stopping jewels, and left her hair and makeup simple, glowy and elegant.  

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Almost too Goop to be true. 

Paltrow, who is presenting at the show, garnered ― as usual ― mixed reviews for the sheer look. 

Polarizing Paltrow strikes again. 

