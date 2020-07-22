Guna Atrocities Reveal How Congress And BJP Benefit From Feudal Politics

NAGPUR, Maharashtra — When police violence prompted a Dalit couple to attempt suicide as their distraught children looked on in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, the heartbreaking visuals went viral.

Since then, the district has witnessed two more similar instances — twelve people were injured when an unidentified mob of over 250 assaulted a Muslim family over a land dispute, and in another incident, an OBC man was thrashed by a group of dominant caste men who claimed the victim was stealing pesticides.

This sudden spate of violence has attracted national attention, but activists in Madhya Pradesh say violence against Dalits, Adivasis and Other Backward Classes are common in a region still hobbled by its feudal past.

Guna district has long been a stronghold of the Scindia family: Congressman and erstwhile royal Madhavrao Scindia represented the Guna constituency from 1971 to 1980, and again from 1999 until his death in 2001. Thereafter, his son Jyotiraditya Scindia won three consecutive terms as Congressman from Guna all the way up to May 2019. He is now in the Rajya Sabha with the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This feudal legacy, activists say, has made it almost impossible for a progressive politics to emerge.

“Guna, Morena, and Gwalior are completely feudal areas which is why even the politicians there are like kings,” said Amulya Nidhi, a Bhopal-based health activist with the Swasthya Adhikar Manch. “Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Tomar rule these areas. If you look at the modus operandi of the local leaders, you can understand that. There is hardly any local Dalit leader here.”

“The civil society groups here are more focused on issues like forest, land, and water here,” Nidhi said.