Groundbreaking Astronaut Says Aliens Exist And Could Be Here ‘Right Now’

The first British astronaut says we are definitely not alone.

“Aliens exist,” Helen Sharman told The Guardian over the weekend. “There’s no two ways about it.”

She added:

There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life. Will they be like you and me, made up of carbon and nitrogen? Maybe not. It’s possible they’re here right now and we simply can’t see them.

Sharman, 56, became the first Brit in space in 1991, when she went to the Mir space station as part of Project Juno, an arrangement between the Soviet Union and several British private companies. She’s now the operations manager for the Department of Chemistry at Imperial College, London.