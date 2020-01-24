Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg schooled Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday after he said she needs a college degree in economics before he’ll condescend to take her seriously about climate change.

“It doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up,” Thunberg, 17, tweeted in response to Mnuchin’s dig.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thunberg and other young climate activists called on corporate and world leaders to divest from fossil fuel exploration and extraction to save the planet.

“Is she the chief economist or who is she? I’m confused,” Mnuchin mocked Thunberg, later claiming he was joking and that it was “funny.” But he added: “After she goes and studies economics in college she can come back and explain that to us.”

Thunberg snapped back: