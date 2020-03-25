KENZO TRIBOUILLARD via Getty Images Greta Thunberg speaks at a climate march in Brussels, Belgium in early March. She says she started experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms not long after she returned home.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg just revealed it’s “extremely likely” both she and her father contracted coronavirus.

She’s “basically recovered” after a period of self-isolation, but she’s trying to use her experience to urge other young people to stay home as much as they can.

“Our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others,” she said.

Thunberg, 17, posted an update to Instagram on Tuesday explaining her situation. About a week and a half ago, after returning from Central Europe with her father, she started to experience fatigue, shivers, a sore throat and a cough. Her dad had the same symptoms, she said, but they were much worse than hers, and he also had an intense fever.

“I almost didn’t feel ill,” she wrote. “My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously [sic] I might not even have suspected anything.”