Only Green Crackers In Delhi, Ban In Rajasthan: States Make Rules For Firecrackers

He added that instructions have been given to ban the temporary license for the sale of firecrackers and that fireworks should also be stopped during weddings and other events.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the “poisonous smoke emanating from fireworks is a health hazard” for Covid patients as well as those suffering from heart ailments and breathing problems.

The Rajasthan government on Monday announced a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers during the festive season in the wake of Covid-19.

State govt has taken the decision to ban the sale and bursting of firecrackers in order to protect health of #COVID19 infected patients & public from poisonous smoke emanating due to fireworks. In this challenging corona pandemic time,protecting lives of ppl is paramount for govt

The Chief Minister has also directed to take strict action against the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in the state, according to PTI. In a situation like this, people should avoid using fireworks on Diwali, he said.

This comes after the Delhi government last week directed that only “green” firecrackers can be manufactured and sold in the national capital. In an order, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) also said that no e-commerce websites can accept any online orders.

The order also mandated that firecrackers can only be burst between 8 pm and 10 on festivals like Diwali and Gurpurab. On Christmas eve and New Year’s eve, it would be from 11:55 pm till 12:30 am only.

The Delhi government has asked all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to comply with the directions and submit a daily action taken report to the DPCC, Environment Minister Gopal Rai was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has also published a list of over 800 open spaces where people will be permitted to burn green firecrackers on Diwali, according to Hindustan Times. The report quoted a government official as saying that list was released to ensure that people burn firecrackers in common locations that are more open, instead of residential areas.

Karnataka has also released guidelines for the sale of firecrackers. Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar issued the guidelines which said that the firecrackers can only be sold from 1 to 17 November.

“Only authorised dealers who obtain necessary clearance from offices concerned will be allowed to set up shops. Each shop should have cross-ventilation facilities and should display the license provided by the concerned authority,” The Indian Express quoted from the guidelines.

Sellers and buyers must wear mask and maintain physical distance, and firecracker shops should be allowed in open areas like playgrounds, the guidelines states, according to Bangalore Mirror.

(With PTI inputs)