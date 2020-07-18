Govt Pulls Up Twitter Following Hacking Attempts Targeting High-Profile Users

SOPA Images via Getty Images POLAND - 2020/07/15: In this photo illustration a Twitter logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI —, July 18 (PTI) India’s cybersecurity nodal agency CERT-In has issued a notice to Twitter asking the micro-blogging platform for full details of the recent global hack targeting high-profile users, as it sought complete information on number of Indian users affected as well as impact on data, a source said. The source privy to the development told PTI that CERT-In has also asked Twitter for information on number of users from India who have visited the malicious tweets and links, and whether the affected users have been informed by the platform about unauthorised access to their Twitter accounts.