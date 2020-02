Google Says Some Users' Private Videos Were Accidentally Sent To Strangers

TARIK KIZILKAYA via Getty Images Private videos exported to a Google storage program called Download Your Data may have accidentally been shared with other users, Google has admitted.

Some Google users who exported their private videos to a Google storage program may have had their videos sent to total strangers, the tech giant said this week.

A technical issue in November caused some videos that users exported to the backup storage program Download Your Data (formerly Google Takeout) to be unintentionally sent to other users’ accounts, the website 9To5 Google reported Monday.

The storage program, first launched in 2011, allows users to export a copy of their Google account to a downloadable archive file for backup or to use the data with a service outside of Google.

Google first confirmed the error to 9To5 Google after Download Your Data users shared notices that they had received from the company online.