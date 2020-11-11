Golfer’s Astounding Hole-In-One Goes Viral: ‘What Did I Just Watch?’

All you have to do is skip the golf ball across a pond, onto a green, and then have it roll directly into the hole. Easy, right?

It looked that way for Jon Rahm, who’s No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking and coolly pulled off the shot during a practice round at the 2020 Masters Tournament on Tuesday.

The astounding hole-in-one, which the Spaniard completed on the 16th hole at Georgia’s prestigious Augusta National Golf Club, was quickly hailed on social media as one of the craziest and most impressive of all time. A video of it raked in more than 10 million views in a matter of hours.