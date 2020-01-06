Golden Globes 2020: Here Are All The Winners

Sam Mendes’ single-take war film “1917” took home the top-tier prizes at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, picking up trophies for Best Director and Best Motion Picture Drama.

Hollywood’s booziest, most unpredictable and most downright frustrating awards show kicked off Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where Ricky Gervais returned to host for the fifth time at the ceremony honoring the best in film and television over the past year.

Despite Netflix making history with a towering 34 nominations, the streaming service failed to gain much traction at the ceremony. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” the Eddie Murphy comeback vehicle “Dolemite Is My Name,” the Vatican-set “The Two Popes” and Noah Baumbach’s gripping “Marriage Story” were almost completely shut out ― save for Laura Dern’s Best Supporting Actress win for “Marriage.”

Instead, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” nearly dominated the comedy categories, scoring awards for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt.

“Joker” also had a relatively strong showing, setting the record for most wins by a comic book movie with Joaquin Phoenix nabbing the Best Actor in a Drama trophy.

And despite some underwhelming snubs ― most notably the absence of any female directors ― the show broke down some barriers, with Awkwafina becoming the first actor of Asian descent to win the Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” making history as the first Korean film winner in the Best Foreign Film category.

In the television arena, HBO’s “Succession” took home multiple awards with wins for drama series and lead actor Brian Cox, while Amazon’s “Fleabag” dominated in the comedy categories.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER: “1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

WINNER: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

WINNER: Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

WINNER: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

WINNER: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

WINNER: “Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

WINNER: “Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“Lion King”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“The Two Popes”

WINNER: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

WINNER: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little Women”

WINNER: “Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

Best Television Series — Drama

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

WINNER: “Succession”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Barry”

WINNER: “Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

WINNER: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

WINNER: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Catch-22”

WINNER: “Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Chris Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

WINNER: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

This post will be updated throughout the night.