WASHINGTON ― The threat of a coronavirus pandemic has not slowed down President Donald Trump’s habit of lying to and misleading Americans on any number of topics ― including that same coronavirus threat. At a time when many Americans are turning toward the White House for accurate information about the virus, Trump has responded to the new responsibility in a familiar manner: praising himself, promising easy success and, when needed, blaming others. And mixed into it all are his now familiar lies on a range of issues, including who is paying tariffs he has imposed on Chinese imports, the significance of the updated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, the status of his wall along the southern border, and which president approved the Veterans Choice Act ― making even his accurate statements about the virus seem suspect. “When you’ve lost your credibility, you also lose the benefit of the doubt,” said David Jolly, a former Republican congressman. “Half the nation simply doesn’t believe the president. The other may only be convinced he’s lying if they suffer personal disruption or financial losses.” Ned Price, a former CIA analyst and National Security Council spokesman in President Barack Obama’s White House, said Americans need to ignore Trump, for their own health and safety. “Tune out the president and listen to the public health experts,” Price said. “Even President Obama, who certainly didn’t have the credibility deficit Trump does, reiterated a single message during the Ebola outbreak: expertise and science will guide the response.” The White House would not respond to HuffPost queries about Trump’s handling of the outbreak.

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump listens to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a briefing on the coronavirus at the National Institutes of Health on March 3 in Bethesda, Maryland.

But from the outset of the crisis, Trump has largely claimed that he personally has done a great job managing it, that the disease is not that dangerous compared to the annual flu, and that Democrats and the news media are conspiring to scare people, thereby tanking the economy and his reelection chances. Last week, at a campaign rally in South Carolina, Trump went as far as to portray their descriptions of the coronavirus as a “hoax,” similar to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into his campaign and the House’s proceedings leading to his impeachment for trying to cheat in the coming election. “This is their new hoax,” he said, and then again compared the relatively small number of Americans who are being treated for the disease with the number who die of the flu each year. “Think of it, you hear 35,000 and 40,000 people, and we have lost nobody, and you wonder the press is in hysteria mode.” (Since that time, 11 Americans have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.) At the same time, Trump has repeatedly ― and inaccurately ― suggested that at his direction, a vaccine is right around the corner. “We’re rapidly developing a vaccine,” he said during his first news conference on the topic last week. That claim appears to have infected his political appointees in their own statements. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, for example, told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that a possible vaccine had just been greenlighted for clinical trials, causing Trump to burst in: “Which is a record.” It was left to Anthony Fauci, the longtime head of the infectious diseases program at the National Institutes of Health, to point out that that was only the start of a long road of tests. “The whole process is going to take a year, a year and a half at least,” he said.

This will go down in history as a prime example of kakistocracy and corruption. Norman Ornstein, scholar at the American Enterprise Institute