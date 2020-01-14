Supermodel Gigi Hadid was among the pool of 120 potential jurors called Monday for Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial.

According to CNN, Hadid said she had previously met the disgraced Hollywood executive. When asked by Judge James Burke if she believed she could be fair and impartial, Hadid replied “yes.”

“I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts,” she said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Burke then read from a list of potential witnesses, asking the jury pool if they knew anyone on that list. Hadid reportedly raised her hand and said she had met Salma Hayek, who has accused Weinstein of repeated unwanted sexual advances. Hadid is also known to be friends with model and actor Cara Delevingne, who has accused the former producer of sexual harassment.