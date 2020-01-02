'Ghost Stories' Review: Netflix’s Horror Anthology Has 3 Misses And A Win

A still from 'Ghost Stories'

Given the current climate, there’s no dearth of horrific incidents around us for filmmakers to mine into stories that capture this dark moment. In the new Netflix anthology, Ghost Stories, four directors take a stab at horror and the results are mostly middling—Dibakar Banerjee’s allegorical tale speaks urgently to the present moment, Zoya Akhtar comes second, followed by Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap. Creepy crows and their creepier caws tie together the four stories, which alternately inspire dread, disgust, despair and a feeling of impending doom. To cut a long story short: if you’re looking for some old-school spooks, Ghost Stories doesn’t cut it. But if you manage your expectations just a little bit and sacrifice instant amusement for delayed gratification, you may not be too disappointed. That’s the thing with this instalment of the anthology which began with Bombay Talkies: It works best when it isn’t caught up trying to show horror as is conventionally understood.

Janhvi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's short in 'Ghost Stories'

In Akhtar’s short, a restrained Janhvi Kapoor tends to an ageing, demented woman (Surekha Sikri) who lives in a house that, by the looks of it, perhaps smells of the past. Sensing opportunity for a quick hookup, Kapoor’s Sameera plans to call her married lover over, an idea that doesn’t quite lead to a great climax. Like sex, horror too, lies in its anticipation, and going solely by those standards, Akhtar creates some moments of heightened tension. And she does so by using spaces and faces in a way that reflects our most primal fears: of being invaded. The confined space serves a dual purpose: both women, one an orphan, the second abandoned by her son, are victims of neglect, confined to their loneliness. Is the lover who Jahnvi’s character speaks to even real? As gentrification of cities creates more urban sprawl, big city isolation can be all-too real (and relatable) horror. In terms of mood and lighting, Akhtar paints Bombay rains as torrents of terror, foregrounding an ominous future. Like the lives of its citizens, Bombay looks bleak and hopeless. If abandonment is the nature of horror in Akhtar’s film, clingy dead grandmothers become the cause of distress in Johar’s segment, the last of the lot. Unlike the claustrophobic setting of Akhtar’s world, Johar’s story is set in a place with lots of space—something that psychologically minimises the effect of horror.

Mrunal Thakur in 'Ghost Stories'