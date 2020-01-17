George Lucas met Baby Yoda and social media users exploded with joy.
The “Star Wars” creator held the little green dude from “The Mandalorian” spinoff in a blurry picture that the Disney Plus series’ showrunner Jon Favreau shared online late Thursday:
Favreau didn’t caption the cute image that immediately went viral.
But Twitter users were more than happy to chime in on the encounter between the originator of the space opera franchise and its newest adorable creature:
george lucas and baby yoda by jon favreau (2020) // madona s dietatom pri stole by pieter van aelst (1550) pic.twitter.com/0rsMiABr8K— yalitza apariciosus (@dunevillenuve) January 17, 2020
Get you a person who looks at you the way the person in the background wearing a jacket looks at George Lucas looking at Baby Yoda. https://t.co/dGMiKBTryA— Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) January 17, 2020
https://t.co/70eel8igYupic.twitter.com/O9O3L0IEXL— AJ Gersh | KTXS (@AJGershTV) January 17, 2020
The Maker and The Child look as if they are having more fun than we did during the Kessel Run! https://t.co/nRWvYOhmhlpic.twitter.com/wUPSqCEWXI— Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 17, 2020
"George put Baby Yoda down."— Chillguy / COMMISSIONS CLOSED / #TeenTitansSeason6 (@Chillguydraws) January 17, 2020
"No."
"George we need it for shooting."
"No it's mine now."
"George please we need to film."
"Make another one this one is mine."
"George come back please!"
Such an epic moment to have been captured by a game boy camera— Eduardo Osorio (@malingenie) January 17, 2020
2020 ain't that bad https://t.co/fUjvxTNhfO— Jackson (@jacksondahl) January 17, 2020
Ever since he sold Star Wars every photo of George Lucas is blurry because he has transcended cinema and 1/24th of a second can no longer capture him pic.twitter.com/ka3rKYNxhP— Carl Garcia (@carlinspace) January 17, 2020
This is the way pic.twitter.com/TpczS50fS5— KenXPanthers23 (@KXP23) January 17, 2020
https://t.co/2ecAwFUbaYpic.twitter.com/DjmHLN5PZ3— koush (@koush) January 17, 2020
This really feels like I’m witnessing something blessed, repaint the Sistine chapel with this image pls— Cam (@planetcameron) January 17, 2020
"I want to make an entire trilogy just about the amount of midochlorians running through your veins" https://t.co/0t9mLprtmj— Clem (@TheClemReport) January 17, 2020
Baby Yoda is going home. https://t.co/ga630v7b8p— ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) January 17, 2020
a hero pic.twitter.com/YByQeNyJMJ— marcela ♡ finnpoe au 📍 (@sequelstrio) January 17, 2020
Dear Baby Yoda, what to say to you... https://t.co/5TVITqUFH3— Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) January 17, 2020
"no, *I* am your father" https://t.co/osXhNVVjQP— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 17, 2020
The Child with The Maker https://t.co/KgTKfJapl1— Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) January 17, 2020
Let me tell the story of a young man called Luke Skywalker #TheMandalorian#BabyYoda#StarWarspic.twitter.com/V8hzFtJbJ7— michael jones (@Aaspieguy) January 17, 2020
This is truly amazing because he looks as if he was looking at his new born child. This photo is legendary. https://t.co/FScmqu3baF— Jay Martyr (@JayM_PourBaby) January 17, 2020
The pic is blurry so I assume George Lucas was trying to steal Baby Yoda and they snapped this mid run... pic.twitter.com/91TXvJo9zn— Film Is Life (@TrapCinephile) January 17, 2020
"Always two, there are. A master, and an apprentice." https://t.co/7xIC0TmJzv— Austen Bundy (@AustenBundyDC) January 17, 2020
How to break the internet in one blurry image https://t.co/eQw4s2RoYf— Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) January 17, 2020
Well, at least we figured out who his father is. https://t.co/rvVCGyUuJP— Ken Plume (@KenPlume) January 17, 2020
George Lucas: "Fuck, I could have gotten another billion from Disney if I came up this little fucker." https://t.co/eyPZP1DFDc— Oscar Gonzalez (@OGreporter) January 17, 2020
Long-awaited meeting, or hostage situation? https://t.co/2HZVrB5wqs— Michal is Mandalorthodox (@inkasrain) January 17, 2020
And now we know what the Mandelorian looks like under the helmet. https://t.co/xacT3BHcpT— Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) January 17, 2020