ENTERTAINMENT
17/01/2020 6:45 PM IST

A Photo Of George Lucas Cradling Baby Yoda Is Melting People’s Hearts

"The Mandalorian" showrunner Jon Favreau's behind-the-scenes snap set Twitter alight in all kinds of beautiful ways.

George Lucas met Baby Yoda and social media users exploded with joy.

The “Star Wars” creator held the little green dude from “The Mandalorian” spinoff in a blurry picture that the Disney Plus series’ showrunner Jon Favreau shared online late Thursday:

Favreau didn’t caption the cute image that immediately went viral.

But Twitter users were more than happy to chime in on the encounter between the originator of the space opera franchise and its newest adorable creature:

Also on HuffPost
MORE: Star Wars George Lucas