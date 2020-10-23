Egg-Napping Drama Unfolds In Dutch Queer Penguin Community

Two gay African penguins with a history of mischief have carried out a brazen egg-napping at a zoo in the Netherlands, marking the second time the conspiratorial duo have stolen eggs from their neighbors.

But the would-be dads missed one important factor in their latest heist: They snatched the nest of eggs from a lesbian couple, which means they’re most likely unfertilized and will not hatch, Amersfoort Zoo keeper Sander Drost said in a news release.

According to Drost, the “very determined” pair are now taking turns incubating the eggs while the other searches for and collects food. Penguins breed twice a year, and the two females who lost their brood will likely build a new nest shortly, he told DutchNews.nl.

The same two male penguins made headlines last year when they took an egg from a straight couple at an “unguarded moment.” That egg failed to produce a chick, and the other couple laid a new egg.

“Maybe one day we will welcome a chick that has been hatched by a gay couple. Who knows, they might succeed next year,” Drost said.