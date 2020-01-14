Gay Marriage Is Now Legal In Northern Ireland

Same-sex marriage is officially legal in Northern Ireland beginning Monday, bringing the staunchly conservative province in line with the rest of the United Kingdom.

Northern Ireland lags behind the rest of the U.K. in legalizing same-sex marriage and abortion, with anti-gay sentiment plaguing the 45-year history of the province’s Democratic Unionist Party ― a socially conservative, majority-Protestant governing group. Northern Ireland bans abortion except for instances in which a mother’s life is at risk.

Northern Ireland did not join England, Wales and Scotland when the British parliament in Westminster largely voted to legalize same-sex marriage in 2013. Stormont, the province’s seat of legislative power, voted narrowly in favor of gay marriage equality in 2015 but the DUP immediately vetoed the law change.

Northern Ireland’s unique status requires Stormont to operate on a power-sharing agreement, where parties that represent both left-wing republicans and the conservative unionists govern together. That agreement broke down in 2017 after Irish republican nationalists Sinn Fein withdrew from the deal with the DUP, leaving the province in a political deadlock for nearly three years until the DUP’s Arlene Foster was confirmed Saturday as Northern Ireland’s First Minister.