'Game Of Thrones' Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Hivju, like many of the growing tally of celebrities to have tested positive, used the opportunity to urge others to act responsibly to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The 41-year-old shared on Instagram that he was “in good health” and experiencing only mild cold-like symptoms but that he would be isolating himself and his family at home in Norway for “as long as it takes.”

Kristofer Hivju, who starred as Tormund Giantsbane in “ Game of Thrones ,” announced Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus .

“There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” he said, highlighting advice from public health authorities ― including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which suggests maintaining a six-foot distance from others.

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!” Hivju added.

He concluded with a reminder that the elderly and people with preexisting medical conditions are most at risk and require solidarity and precautionary behavior from those less vulnerable.

Earlier on Monday, actor Idris Elba also announced a coronavirus diagnosis. Other high-profile figures to test positive include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson; Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; and Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, all of whom are self-isolating.

