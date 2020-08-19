It’s now been over a year since one of the most divisive finales in TV history, as Game Of Thrones’ controversial last series came to an end.

As you no doubt recall, those last few episodes split fans right down the middle, with some of the most disappointed even setting up a petition for the whole thing to be rewritten.

But while many cast members have spoken out to condemn the petition, former star Charles Dance has admitted he’d actually sign it himself.

The Bafta-nominated actor played Tywin Lannister in the first four seasons of the hit fantasy drama, until he was killed by his son Tyrion Lannister (played by Peter Dinklage) in the last episode of series four.

HBO Charles Dance in character as Tywin Lannister

Speaking to PopCulture.com, Charles revealed that he remained a Game Of Thrones fan long after his character was killed off, but was less than impressed with how the show concluded.

“Well if there was a petition, I would sign it,” he explained. “I mean, I saw it. I continued to watch the whole series even after I’d been killed off in the lavatory. Because I just thought it’s a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it; there were storylines [where] I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people.”

He continued: “I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I am in the latter camp.”

JC Olivera via Getty Images Charles Dance at the premiere of The Crown last year

Charles added that while he feels executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss “raised the bar when it came to television screenplay writing”, he was ultimately “underwhelmed” by how things turned out.

He previously claimed he’d been left “confused” by the direction the shows took the writers in for its final series.