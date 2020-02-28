“Fake news, we hear about it all the time,” the Jaime Lannister actor said in the Instagram video. “In Denmark, apparently there’s a story that’s been floating around various websites, and it looked like a news story, and the news was that I had died. You click on the story and then go to some place where you can buy some shit.”

After an ad posing as a Danish news report claimed that the “ Game of Thrones ” star was dead, Coster-Waldau took to Instagram to denounce the ruse and share a blunt message for the hoaxers: “Fuck you.”

Coster-Waldau added that he’s fine but suggested how horrible it would’ve been if his family had come across the headlines.

“To you who did this, I know you don’t care, but fuck you,” the actor said.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Coster-Waldau wrote that he’s been used in ads without his consent before, but that a news story of his death is “beyond disgusting.”

“Although it’s great that the various websites that carried the story have taken it down they still ran it because it was paid for,” he wrote. “Surely there must be some control into what you put up before you put it up. Anyway. I am fine. Have a great weekend.”

The ad masqueraded as a breaking news story saying Coster-Waldau had died, and included fake branding from Danish news outlet TV2/Lorry and other websites.

TV2/Lorry covered the fake news on its website and included a screenshot of the ad in its piece. The outlet translated a statement from its CEO, Morten Kjær Petersen, for HuffPost, confirming that the company behind the ad had been reported to the police.

“TV2/Lorry is a serious news organization, where credibility and quality are important,” the statement said. “That is why, we take it very seriously when our brand is abused in a fake ad like this. We have reported this to the police, so that those responsible can be held accountable, because fighting fake information is an important part of our journalistic DNA.”

“But that being said,” the statement continued, “we also do believe that our wise readers can distinguish a false story like this from our own content.”

While they are no joke, death hoaxes are common on the internet. Macaulay Culkin, who has been a victim of such hoaxes before, on Wednesday joked that he wanted to know if he had died “again” after seeing that he was trending on Twitter.