Game of the Year 2019 – Best PC Games

2019 has been an interesting year for PC gaming. From cheaper hardware prices courtesy the bitcoin crash to the Epic Games Store snagging one exclusive after another (along with free games aplenty), now is good a time as any to pull the trigger on a new gaming laptop or building your own rig.

The good news isn’t restricted to low prices or free games though, we’ve seen some genuine improvements from Japanese game developers that have made playing on PC better, and the best part? You can play all of these offline.

From Bandai Namco’s surprisingly excellent ports to Capcom’s continued consistency, here are the best Japanese PC games of 2019.

Best PC games 2019

5. Dragon Quest Builders 2

This was unexpected considering the first Dragon Quest Builders game ditched the PC. Nonetheless, Square Enix have delivered the definitive take with a suite of scaleable options and all the DLC that released with the game on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t played Dragon Quest Builders 2 this is the best way to play it.