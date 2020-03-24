Just A Few Extremely Funny Ways People Are Passing The Time In Quarantine

Practicing social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak can leave many of us feeling like we have way too much time on our hands. Board games have become bored games, the NBA is MIA and Netflix and chill has lost its thrill.

Social media hasn’t exactly been a great distraction either, thanks to the rampant spread of misinformation and good ’ole xenophobia.

But occasionally, one can log onto their favorite platform and stumble upon a gem — like a video of actor Judi Dench wearing a dog hat and reminding people, “To just keep laughing, that’s all we can do.”