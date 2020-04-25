9 Tweets You Need To See If You're Struggling To Laugh Today

We’re here to guide you through the coronavirus lockdown. Sign up to the Life newsletter for daily tips, advice, how-tos and escapism.

Another week down, another week of lockdown completed. We’re experiencing our fair share of highs and lows through the week, but can always make space for a little laughter.

So thanks, as ever, to our Twitter comedians who – week in, week out – always manage to deliver the funny content we need to get us through the weirdness.

We got this, guys.