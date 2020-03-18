If you are among the hundreds of thousands of workers making an abrupt switch to the world of videoconferencing, Slack threads, and remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic, you might be in need of a laugh.
Here are some funny tweets about the sudden work-from-home transition to give you some comic relief during this uncertain time:
me and my coworkers logging into all of our meetings remotely for the next couple of weeks pic.twitter.com/fpOYiHJLcl— isha (@ikasliwal) March 9, 2020
During social distancing, it’s important to remember good conference call etiquette:— Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) March 10, 2020
- awkward silence
- can you hear me
- [weird small talk because someone is 10 min late]
- BEEP BOOP
- strange crunch
- heavy breath
- oops sorry you go ahead
- sorry no, you
- BOOP beep
- bye?
World: To have a successful WFH day, start your day with a shower, coffee, go outside, get some exercise. Have a nice morning and treat it like a normal workday.— Jack Altman (@jaltma) March 11, 2020
Me: Wakes up 4 minutes before my first call.
newly remote coworkers on slack every four minutespic.twitter.com/8gQ9NKCBUg— Maxim Leyzerovich (@round) March 13, 2020
Working from home when your children’s school gets cancelled.pic.twitter.com/f6Ona75Qh6— Daniel Peter (@danieljpeter) March 13, 2020
Experts recommend keeping your daily rituals even while working from home. pic.twitter.com/ktHuEaXMLT— Tomáš Bella (@kvasinka) March 16, 2020
the human has been working from home the last couple days. and every so often. they let me participate in the video calls. all the other humans cheer when they see me. i am the only thing holding their company together— Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) March 10, 2020
I guess we’re about to find out which meetings could’ve been emails after all...— Sara Wallace Goodman (@ThatSaraGoodman) March 8, 2020
Pro-tip for couples suddenly working from home together: Get yourselves an imaginary coworker to blame things on. In our apartment, Cheryl keeps leaving her dirty water cups all over the place and we really don't know what to do about her.— Molly Tolsky (@mollytolsky) March 16, 2020
important questions to ask your pet if you're working from home:— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 12, 2020
- are you at work?
- are we working together?
- did you forget to wear your pants?
- are we coworkers?
- are you the employee of the month?
- are you my supervisor?
- who hired you?
9 to 5 (WFH edition) pic.twitter.com/ne0jubrPgc— Lindsay (Bruce) Crider (@lindsay_crider) March 11, 2020
Video call tips and tricks for WFH:— John Epler (@eplerjc) March 16, 2020
-everyone wants to see your cat
-no, seriously, why are you pushing your cat away
-more cat
-what if we just did a call with your cat
Conference call Bingo sheet! #workingfromhomepic.twitter.com/ET9XAdGS4i— Pascalle Grotenhuis (@PMGrotenhuis) March 15, 2020
Working from home during quarantine be like: pic.twitter.com/C5gkUTJ7vJ— H.P. Mendoza (@hpmendoza) March 17, 2020
-
Monica Torres Monica Torres