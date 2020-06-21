Lifestyle

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (June 13-19)

"My daughter just called a cemetery a person garden. I'm not even sure what she thinks is happening there."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week we round up the most hilarious quips via Twitter from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

family and relationshipsparentingtweet