Life

40 Tweets That Sum Up Friendship In The Age Of COVID-19

"Dear Diary, it's Day 6 of the quarantine. My best friend is a mango..."

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected people’s relationships with their partners, their children and their colleagues. It has also changed friendship dynamics in big and small ways.

From new types of social interaction to new friends in the form of inanimate objects at home, the coronavirus reality has altered the bonds of friendship in hilarious and emotional ways. The folks on Twitter can certainly attest.

We’ve gathered 40 funny, heartfelt and all-too-real tweets that sum up friendship in 2020. Enjoy!

coronavirusCOVID-19twitterrelationshipsfriendship