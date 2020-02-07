'Friends' Reunion Special Is 'Finalizing' Terms, Report Says

A “Friends” reunion special is no longer stuck in second gear, according to reports.

An unscripted retrospective with the cast is “finalizing agreements” to stream on HBO Max in the spring, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Citing a person with knowledge of the talks, the Journal wrote that the core stars ― Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer ― rejected an offer of $1 million each for the gig but got a counter-offer between $2.25 and $2.5 million.

Deadline reported the figure to be between $3 million and $4 million for what would be an hourlong program to promote “Friends” reruns on the new HBO Max streaming platform.