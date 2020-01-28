PA Archive/PA Images David Schwimmer played Ross Geller

Speaking to the Guardian, the Ross Geller actor said: “I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career trajectories. “I think everyone feels the same – why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series? “I don’t want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I’ve heard so far, presented to us, makes sense.”

NBC via Getty Images The cast of Friends pictured in 2003

It had been claimed the reunion in question could be a behind-the-scenes look back at the show, which all six cast members would appear in. In November, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the original series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman were also involved in discussions for the unscripted special. The cast of Friends have always maintained that they wouldn’t want to revisit the classic sitcom characters, including Lisa Kudrow, who recently branded the idea “sad”.