Friends star David Schwimmer has poured cold water on fans’ hopes of a revival of the sitcom.
The show has recently been at the centre of reunion rumours, after Jennifer Aniston teased that she and the rest of the cast were “working on something”, but refused to offer any more information.
This came after the star posted a much-publicised shot of herself and the rest of the cast in her first ever Instagram post, marking the first time all six Friends stars had been seen together since the show came to an end in 2004.
But despite various rumours about what the cast are working on, David has said that nothing that has been offered to the cast so far “makes sense”.
Speaking to the Guardian, the Ross Geller actor said: “I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career trajectories.
“I think everyone feels the same – why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series?
“I don’t want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I’ve heard so far, presented to us, makes sense.”
It had been claimed the reunion in question could be a behind-the-scenes look back at the show, which all six cast members would appear in.
In November, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the original series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman were also involved in discussions for the unscripted special.
The cast of Friends have always maintained that they wouldn’t want to revisit the classic sitcom characters, including Lisa Kudrow, who recently branded the idea “sad”.
In the Guardian interview, David also dismissed complaints from some newer viewers that parts of the show were transphobic, homophobic and sexist.
“The truth is also that show was groundbreaking in its time for the way in which it handled so casually sex, protected sex, gay marriage and relationships,” he said.
“The pilot of the show was my character’s wife left him for a woman and there was a gay wedding, of my ex and her wife, that I attended.
“I feel that a lot of the problem today in so many areas is that so little is taken in context. You have to look at it from the point of view of what the show was trying to do at the time.”