Former Trump Aide Ripped For ‘Gross’ Joke About Greta Thunberg’s Body

Sebastian Gorka, radio host and former aide to President Donald Trump, is under fire after cracking a joke about young climate activist Greta Thunberg’s body.

During an interview on Gorka’s radio show, guest Andrew Klavan tripped over the teen’s last name.

“Whatever her name. What is her name?” the crime writer said. “Greta Thunberg?”

Gorka then turned that into a crack about her body.

“Thunder thighs, Greta Thunberg,” he replied in a clip posted online by Media Matters: