Former President Pranab Mukherjee Dies At 84

The 84-year-old had been admitted to the hospital on 10 August, and tweeted that afternoon that he had tested positive for Covid-19 as well.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday in a New Delhi hospital, where he had undergone brain surgery earlier this month.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You 🙏

A bulletin issued by the Army Hospital Research And Referral had said that there was a “decline” in Mukherjee’s condition since Sunday.

“He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support,” the statement had said.

The veteran Congress leader was India’s president for five years, from 2012 to 2017. He held several ministerial portfolios during his political tenure, and was in charge of the Union finance ministry from 2009 to 2012, in the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government, before he resigned and became the President.

Mukherjee, who has written eight books, was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2019. He was widely regarded as a troubleshooter for the Congress when he was active in politics.