Foreign Leaders Plan For Trump-Fueled Chaos In The US

After most U.S. elections, foreign officials have a set procedure: They watch as one candidate concedes defeat and the other declares victory, and then they congratulate the victor. This year is more complicated.

There may be no projected result on Tuesday evening in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump has suggested he won’t concede even if he’s projected to be the loser on election night. He may even declare victory without a clear lead. A legal battle over the result is likely. That leaves governments worldwide in the awkward position of dealing with a president who may say he’s the winner but isn’t.

The International Crisis Group, a peace-building organization that’s become increasingly worried about the U.S., offered foreign leaders a piece of advice in a note last week.

“Foreign heads of state should refrain from offering their congratulations until the institutional process has run its course, regardless of any potential pressure from the U.S. to do otherwise,” the ICG recommended. “If events take an ugly turn, both domestic political and foreign leaders with easy access to Trump and his inner circles should tell them privately and publicly that they will have no support if they try to interfere with tabulation of results or, should they lose, the peaceful transfer of power.”

For many officials abroad, particularly those running America’s powerful allies, remaining publicly neutral is a no-brainer, no matter how much anger it prompts. But that isn’t easy ― or advantageous ― for every foreign power. Some leaders may be tempted to overtly endorse a Trump power grab, whether for their own benefit or out of fear. After all, should he succeed, they’ll need to work with him for the next four years.

Experts said such thinking is highly unlikely among the most important figures in Europe, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Merkel, Macron, Conte, von der Leyen ― I cannot imagine a European leader of that stature being flustered by President Trump screaming down the line,” said Nathalie Tocci, the director of the Instituto Affari Internazionali think tank in Rome and an adviser to the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borell. “For some, in fact for most, it is also because they obviously don’t support a Trump victory, but, more importantly, it is because of respect for the democratic process.”

Officials and analysts in South Korea are paying “close attention and observing capricious polling numbers,” said Walter Paik, a former Korean diplomat who is now a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington, D.C.

Despite the uncertainty, ”we have deep faith in the American democracy,” he added in an email.

Trump has more leverage over smaller and less-influential countries, which he could threaten with withdrawals of U.S. support, the way he did with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the scheme that led to his impeachment. He could also entice them with promises of gifts if he is reelected.

Still, the Trump era has offered reminders that American foreign policy is not just a matter for the president, with Congress resisting Trump’s attempts to slash foreign aid and hurt longstanding relationships abroad. And foreign officials whom Trump targets for a quid pro quo will also know that he could lose even if they support him ― leaving them with a harder battle to court a President Joe Biden.

“The man’s said many things… when push comes to shove, what is it that substantively he’s done, not just in Europe but elsewhere in the world?” Tocci said, noting that pressure from Congress and other players limited the U.S. troop drawdowns Trump sought from Europe and that the president hasn’t been able to pull out of the NATO alliance despite all his anger toward it.

Paik noted that the U.S.-South Korea partnership has lasted seven decades, with support from national security experts and decision-makers across the political spectrum in both countries. “Even with what some refer to as the peculiar character of President Trump, the foundation of our alliance is strong,” Paik wrote.

The top concern for many officials and other observers from countries with close ties to the U.S. will probably be their own anxiety, particularly widely shared concerns about the serious cracks in American democracy that the past few months have exposed and how close the country appears to be to a breaking point.

For those who are stateside, there’s an added layer of fear: the sense that things could go badly, even violently, wrong. One Washington-based diplomat from a Western country told HuffPost that friends and family back home had repeatedly begged them to try to get out of the U.S. for the period around the election. Some embassies are stockpiling food and water, and the chief election observer from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe sees the situation as akin to “a Hitchcock thriller,” Time reported.

The Pro-Trump Chorus

There’s also the global contingent that would be happy to see the outcome Trump has planned ― and could loudly echo him if he declares victory prematurely. The president has made his outreach to autocrats from Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro to Russia’s Vladimir Putin a hallmark of his foreign policy; such figures are both loath to lose his support and wary of any signs of a worldwide turn against authoritarian tactics.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has forged an especially close personal bond with Trump and in a scenario in which Trump seems on the ropes would likely see parallels to challenges he has faced to his own power.

“Especially if Trump blames the media, I can see him coming to Trump’s defense, in the way Putin came to [Erdogan’s defense] on the night of the coup” that tried to change the Turkish leadership in 2016, said Merve Tahiroglu, the Turkey program coordinator at the Project on Middle East Democracy.