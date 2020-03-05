Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal, His Family Accused Of Dowry Harassment By Wife Priya

The FIR names Bansal, his father Satprakash Aggarwal, mother Kiran and brother Nitin. Bansal and Priya got married in 2008 and have a 10-year-old son together.

“Post wedding, it was decided that it I will stay with my husband. Before the wedding, in-laws visited my home and asked for more dowry. My husband and in-laws have been giving me mental and physical torture since the wedding for dowry. When my sister (name withheld) was in Delhi, Sachin had sexually assaulted her. Sachin had tried to transfer all properties in my name to his name and when I refused, Sachin had physically assaulted me on 20 October 2019. I have been tortured mentally and physically by in-laws for dowry,” Priya alleged in the FIR, according to Livemint.

The NewsMinute reported that court records show Bansal’s mother Kiran had filed a case against Priya a few weeks ago but the nature of that case is unclear.

A police official told Livemint that the case had been registered under 498(a) of the Indian Penal Code and 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to The Week, a local court will take up Bansal’s anticipatory bail application on Thursday.

Priya runs a dental clinic in Bengaluru.

Sachin and Binny Bansal started Flipkart together in 2007, which became India’s largest e-commerce company. In 2018, Wal-Mart bought a 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion in what Forbes called “the world’s biggest deal for an internet firm”. Six months later, Binny Bansal quit as CEO after an independent probe on behalf of the two companies into an “allegation of serious personal misconduct”. Sachin Bansal exited Flipkart the same year and has since founded the investment firm Navi Technologies.