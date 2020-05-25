FIR Against BJP’s Tajinder Bagga For Tweet On Rajiv Gandhi

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: BJP’s controversial Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga has been booked in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh for using offensive language against former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Bagga, who contested and lost the assembly election from Harinagar assembly constituency in Delhi earlier this year, was booked under sections 153-A, 505, and 66 of the Indian Penal Code in Bhanupratapur police station of Kanker on a complaint filed by Pankaj Wadhwani, the Kanker district president of Youth Congress.

In his complaint, Wadhwani has objected to Bagga’s tweets in which he has accused Rajiv Gandhi of killing 5,000 Sikhs.