Finn Wolfhard Reveals He Has Been Stalked By Adult Fans Of ‘Stranger Things’

Finn Wolfhard has pulled back the curtain on the grimmer aspects of being a famous kid.

The “Stranger Things” star, now 17, recently told Mastermind magazine that he’s been stalked more than once by adult fans, per Entertainment Weekly.

“When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting ‘It,’” the actor recalled for the latest issue of Mastermind. “‘Stranger Things’ had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door. Suddenly, they were like, ‘Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?’ And I was like, ‘No, you can’t have a selfie! How about don’t follow children?’”