HuffPost India A still from '83

It’s nearly 2020. As we ease into the next decade, we hope that filmmakers introduce us to more complex themes, new narrative styles and compelling performances. To begin with, there’s Deepika Padukone’s Chappak, a film that resonates with speaks talks to the current moment. We move on to more varied and interesting topics, from a gay couple to a biopic on a celebrated mathematician, finally ending the year with a big-ticket production by Aamir Khan. Below is a list of this year’s most-awaited titles: Chappak - Jan 10

Meghna Gulzar returns to direct this Deepika Padukone-starrer after the twin success of Raazi and Talvar. Inspired by true stories of acid attack survivors, the film looks compelling and relevant - given the rise of violent crimes against women - and it could just turn out be Padukone’s best performance Untitled Imtiaz Ali Film - Feb 14

HuffPost India A still from Imtiaz Ali's next

Imtiaz Ali reunites with Pritam and Irshad Kamil for a film that’s being quietly advertised as the sequel to Love Aaj Kal although Ali himself hasn’t said anything to clarify. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are paired up together in a film that one hopes will wash away our memories of Jab Harry Met Sejal. Thappad - Feb 28

HuffPost India Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad

Brand new member of the woke filmmaker’s club, Anubhav Sinha, has already whipped out his next after Article 15, which features Taapsee Pannu. The film touches upon the topic of domestic abuse - as is evident from the title - and one hopes that the film will do a stellar job of reflecting the current conversation around #MeToo violence against women. Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan - Feb 21

Well, sure there can be something like an Ayushmann Khurrana fatigue but maybe not just yet. After dealing with erectile dysfunction in the previous part, Khuranna and director Hitesh Kewalya will tackle the subject of homosexuality in the sequel, thus ensuring that there isn’t any social subject left which the Vicky Donor star hasn’t championed (Supporting protests would be nice, though). Angrezi Medium - March 20

HuffPost India Irrfan Khan and Homi Adajania in 'Angrezi Medium'

It’s likely that the release date of Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania might shift. While the original, Hindi Medium, was delightful in itself, there’s only one reason we’re waiting for Angrezi Medium: to see Irrfan Khan back on the big screen after his health scare. Gulabo Sitabo - April 17

HuffPost India A still from Gulabo Sitabo

Little is known about Shoojit Sircar’s next film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana but the fact that Juhi Chaturvedi (Vicky Donor, Piku) has written the film is enough reason to be terribly excited about it. Shakuntala Devi - May 8

HuffPost India Vidya Balan in a still from Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan plays the role of the legendary mathematician in this film directed by Anu Menon (Waiting). Among other things, Shakuntala Devi authored the book, The World of Homosexuals, considered a pioneering work in India. To see Balan take on the role sounds promising itself. Toofan - October 2

After their immensely successful collaboration in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar have teamed up for Toofan, a story of a boxer. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar and Mrunal Thakur in leading roles. Gangubai - September 11 After Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s fiasco with Salman Khan - where their film Inshallah never took off owing to several differences, creative and financial - the director decided to go solo with Bhat. His new film, Gangubai, has already gone on floors and is expected to release this September. The best part about the film? It features music by both, Rahman and Bhansali. ’83 - April 10

HuffPost India A still from '83

With Padmaavat, Simba and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh has had quite a terrific year, solely on account of performances. However, this time, Singh is teaming up with master of mass entertainers: Kabir Khan. ’83 chronicles the story of India’s first World Cup win and Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev. Going by the early stills, it looks like Singh and Khan have knocked it out of the park. Laal Singh Chaddha - Dec 25

HuffPost India Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha