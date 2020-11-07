Fiji's PM Congratulates Joe Biden Before US Election Result Even Announced

Here’s the latest on the US election.

The prime minister of Fiji has become the first world leader to congratulate Joe Biden – before the result of the US election has even been announced.

There are tens-of-thousands of votes yet to be counted following the election on Tuesday, with some states so close that several recounts are on the cards.

Democrat hopeful Biden has said himself that he expects his campaign to win but there’s been no official confirmation of the result yet, and may not be for days to come.

The lingering uncertainty hasn’t delayed Fiji leader Frank Bainimarama from congratulating Biden on his (again, unconfirmed) success.

He wrote: “Congratulations, Joe Biden. Together, we have a planet to save from a climate emergency and a global economy to build back better from Covid-19.