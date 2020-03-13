Farooq Abdullah To Be Released After Spending 7 Months In Detention

The detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was on Friday revoked by the J&K administration, according to reports. He was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

He will be released after having spent seven months in detention. Abdullah was among the political leaders and activists who were detained in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year when the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 and divided the state into two union territories ― Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

He was slapped with the stringent PSA on 17 September and his detention under the law was extended by three months in December.

In an order dated March 13, 2020, state Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra said the PSA invoked on Abdullah on September 17, 2019 and further extended on December 13, 2019 has been revoked.

The order comes into force with immediate effect.