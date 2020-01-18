From Healing Through Films To Talking Politics: Farhan Akhtar Dives Deep With AKTalkies

Actor Farhan Akhtar was the first guest on HuffPost India’s new chat show, AKTalkies, hosted by our Entertainment Editor, Ankur Pathak. In a wide-ranging conversation that went from acting to CAA, the actor spoke about everything, from how his last film, Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, helped him heal and rebuild his relationship with his ex-wife, Adhuna, to the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a controversial law passed by the Modi government. On choosing a film as risky as The Sky is Pink - going by the conventions Bollywood stars often adhere to - Akhtar said, “When you sleep at night and when you think about the choices you’ve made, I don’t ever want to feel that I wish I hadn’t done that film. People had told me not to. You know, I’d rather fail on my own belief system.”

Talking about how he gets attached to characters, Akhtar said his character, Aditya Shroff, from Abhishek Kapoor’s Rock On!! stayed with him the longest. ”It reintroduced me to my love for music which I had completely put aside. It woke me up to a whole universe of parallel expression for me. That’s the film that has done the most.” About The Sky is Pink, he said it helped him deal untangle complex issues with people who matter to him. ”A lot of learning, like how important ongoing communication is (in a relationship) is something I learnt through this film. Maybe I should’ve learnt that a long time ago when I was younger,” he laughed. “There are certain moments that take you to a certain place. You don’t want to fight it. You wanna go with it and let that carry you. A lot of learning that happened through the relationship that I had with my ex-wife. And now, after all of it (separation), we’re now arriving at a place of being friends in a way that I’d like to be.”